Discover the perfect balance of style, technology, and performance with the 2016 Ford Focus SE. This powerhouse of a compact car is packed with must-have features that will elevate your driving experience.

Back-up camera for added safety and convenience
OnStar for peace of mind and 24/7 emergency assistance
Heated seats to keep you cozy on even the coldest days
Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the road

The 2016 Focus SE delivers exceptional value with its impressive array of advanced features. Enjoy the confidence of responsive handling and the comfort of a spacious, well-appointed interior. This car is the ideal choice for the driver who demands more from their daily commute.

Details Description Features

12112469

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K29GL210155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect balance of style, technology, and performance with the 2016 Ford Focus SE. This powerhouse of a compact car is packed with must-have features that will elevate your driving experience.

  • Back-up camera for added safety and convenience
  • OnStar for peace of mind and 24/7 emergency assistance
  • Heated seats to keep you cozy on even the coldest days
  • Satellite radio for endless entertainment on the road

The 2016 Focus SE delivers exceptional value with its impressive array of advanced features. Enjoy the confidence of responsive handling and the comfort of a spacious, well-appointed interior. This car is the ideal choice for the driver who demands more from their daily commute.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-XXXX

905-984-5094

