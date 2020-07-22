2016 Ford Focus

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment.This low mileage hatchback has just 44,445 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bt Hs Bu-cam Alloys 1-owner. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K24GL287144.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Sync
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Painted aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Overall Width: 1,824 mm
Overall height: 1,466 mm
Wheelbase: 2,649 mm
Front Head Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm
Rear Leg Room: 843 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Selective service internet access
Curb weight: 1,337 kg
Manual child safety locks
AppLink
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
BT HS BU-CAM ALLOYS 1-OWNER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
