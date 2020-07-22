2016 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Sync Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Painted aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 47 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Overall Width: 1,824 mm Overall height: 1,466 mm Wheelbase: 2,649 mm Front Head Room: 973 mm Front Leg Room: 1,064 mm Rear Leg Room: 843 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,364 mm Front Hip Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Max cargo capacity: 1,269 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,359 mm Rear Head Room: 963 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Selective service internet access Curb weight: 1,337 kg Manual child safety locks AppLink Integrated mobile satellite communications device Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port BT HS BU-CAM ALLOYS 1-OWNER

