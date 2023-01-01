Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

187,546 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Sunroof Navigation Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

187,546KM
Used
  • Stock #: 16387
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XGR137874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

