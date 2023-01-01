$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2016 Ford Fusion
Sunroof Navigation Back Up Cam Heated Front Seats
Location
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
187,546KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10113765
- Stock #: 16387
- VIN: 3FA6P0H7XGR137874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Safety
Power Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
