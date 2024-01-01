$29,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang
GT Premium CLOTH CONVERTIBLE ROOF | NAV | LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,179KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF8G5312959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 40845
- Mileage 114,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving with this feature-packed convertible! Equipped with 4-wheel disc brakes and advanced ABS for enhanced safety, this car offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. The 9-speaker sound system with AM/FM radio, SiriusXM, and a CD player ensures your favorite tunes accompany every journey, while the SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System makes staying connected effortless.
Inside, you'll find leather-trimmed heated and cooled bucket seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and a garage door transmitter for added convenience. The power convertible roof, glass rear window, and high-intensity discharge headlights give this vehicle a stylish edge, perfect for cruising in any weather.
Additional features include a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, heated mirrors, and power-adjustable front seats. The exterior boasts alloy wheels and a sleek spoiler, while the interior is loaded with premium touches like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather shift knob, and illuminated entry.
Stay safe with dual front and side airbags, a knee airbag, and an emergency communication system. Enjoy a smooth ride with four-wheel independent suspension, speed-sensitive steering, and traction control, all designed to enhance your driving experience. Plus, the tire pressure monitoring system and low tire pressure warning keep you informed on the road.
This car is more than just a ride; it's a full experience, blending style, technology, and safety seamlessly!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-684-XXXX(click to show)
