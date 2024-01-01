Menu
Experience the thrill of driving with this feature-packed convertible! Equipped with 4-wheel disc brakes and advanced ABS for enhanced safety, this car offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. The 9-speaker sound system with AM/FM radio, SiriusXM, and a CD player ensures your favorite tunes accompany every journey, while the SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System makes staying connected effortless.<br><br>Inside, youll find leather-trimmed heated and cooled bucket seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and a garage door transmitter for added convenience. The power convertible roof, glass rear window, and high-intensity discharge headlights give this vehicle a stylish edge, perfect for cruising in any weather.<br><br>Additional features include a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, heated mirrors, and power-adjustable front seats. The exterior boasts alloy wheels and a sleek spoiler, while the interior is loaded with premium touches like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather shift knob, and illuminated entry.<br><br>Stay safe with dual front and side airbags, a knee airbag, and an emergency communication system. Enjoy a smooth ride with four-wheel independent suspension, speed-sensitive steering, and traction control, all designed to enhance your driving experience. Plus, the tire pressure monitoring system and low tire pressure warning keep you informed on the road.<br><br>This car is more than just a ride; its a full experience, blending style, technology, and safety seamlessly!

2016 Ford Mustang

114,179 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium CLOTH CONVERTIBLE ROOF | NAV | LEATHER INTERIOR

2016 Ford Mustang

GT Premium CLOTH CONVERTIBLE ROOF | NAV | LEATHER INTERIOR

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,179KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF8G5312959

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 40845
  • Mileage 114,179 KM

Experience the thrill of driving with this feature-packed convertible! Equipped with 4-wheel disc brakes and advanced ABS for enhanced safety, this car offers the perfect blend of performance and comfort. The 9-speaker sound system with AM/FM radio, SiriusXM, and a CD player ensures your favorite tunes accompany every journey, while the SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System makes staying connected effortless.

Inside, you'll find leather-trimmed heated and cooled bucket seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, and a garage door transmitter for added convenience. The power convertible roof, glass rear window, and high-intensity discharge headlights give this vehicle a stylish edge, perfect for cruising in any weather.

Additional features include a rear parking camera, electronic stability control, heated mirrors, and power-adjustable front seats. The exterior boasts alloy wheels and a sleek spoiler, while the interior is loaded with premium touches like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather shift knob, and illuminated entry.

Stay safe with dual front and side airbags, a knee airbag, and an emergency communication system. Enjoy a smooth ride with four-wheel independent suspension, speed-sensitive steering, and traction control, all designed to enhance your driving experience. Plus, the tire pressure monitoring system and low tire pressure warning keep you informed on the road.

This car is more than just a ride; it's a full experience, blending style, technology, and safety seamlessly!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium CLOTH CONVERTIBLE ROOF | NAV | LEATHER INTERIOR
$29,995
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2016 Ford Mustang