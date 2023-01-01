$CALL+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
2016 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
2dr Conv V6 Back Up Camera Bluetooth Keyless Start
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
79,911KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643786
- Stock #: 16120
- VIN: 1FATP8EM5G5324972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16120
- Mileage 79,911 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3