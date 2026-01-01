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2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

145,000 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

XL

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14499214

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW

XL

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT4GEC65461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 3024
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
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289-407-XXXX

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289-407-3002

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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW