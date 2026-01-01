$26,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW
XL
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW
XL
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDUF5HT4GEC65461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Cab And Chassis
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 3024
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
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289-407-XXXX(click to show)
$26,999
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Marlin Motors Limited
289-407-3002
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW