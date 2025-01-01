Menu
FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, DOUBLE CAB, SLE, Z-71 * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18 ALLOY WHEELS * THIS VEHICLE WAS WEITTEN OFF AS A TOTAL LOSS BY THE PREVIOUS INSURER. CLEAN TITLE, NOT BRANDED.

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.
 WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

200,683 KM

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z-71 ** 4X4, TOW PKG, CARPLAY **

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z-71 ** 4X4, TOW PKG, CARPLAY **

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,683KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC1GZ293522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 200,683 KM

Vehicle Description

FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * BLUETOOTH * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * 5.3L V8, AUTO, 4X4, DOUBLE CAB, SLE, Z-71 * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 18" ALLOY WHEELS * THIS VEHICLE WAS WEITTEN OFF AS A TOTAL LOSS BY THE PREVIOUS INSURER. CLEAN TITLE, NOT BRANDED.
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.

WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2016 GMC Sierra 1500