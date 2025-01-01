$13,990+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
2016 GMC Terrain
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with the 2016 GMC Terrain SLE - a powerful SUV built to conquer the road ahead. Packed with must-have features like a backup camera and OnStar, this versatile ride delivers the perfect blend of style, safety, and convenience.
• 5-passenger seating
• Backup camera for easy parking
• OnStar for 24/7 emergency assistance
• Power driver's seat and adjustable steering wheel
• Traction control and ABS for confident handling
- *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
Tackle your busy schedule with the 2016 Terrain SLE. Its spacious interior and intelligent technology will keep you comfortable, connected, and in control every mile of the way. Whether you're commuting, running errands, or hitting the open road, this SUV has what it takes to make driving a pleasure.
The 2016 GMC Terrain SLE is the perfect fit for active families and on-the-go professionals who demand a vehicle that can keep up with their versatile lifestyles. With its impressive safety features and modern conveniences, the Terrain SLE will elevate your driving experience and make every journey more enjoyable.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales
Email Gaston's Auto Sales
Gaston's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-984-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-984-5094