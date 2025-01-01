Menu
Elevate your daily drive with the 2016 GMC Terrain SLE - a powerful SUV built to conquer the road ahead. Packed with must-have features like a backup camera and OnStar, this versatile ride delivers the perfect blend of style, safety, and convenience.

• 5-passenger seating
• Backup camera for easy parking
• OnStar for 24/7 emergency assistance
• Power drivers seat and adjustable steering wheel
• Traction control and ABS for confident handling

*NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

Tackle your busy schedule with the 2016 Terrain SLE. Its spacious interior and intelligent technology will keep you comfortable, connected, and in control every mile of the way. Whether youre commuting, running errands, or hitting the open road, this SUV has what it takes to make driving a pleasure.

The 2016 GMC Terrain SLE is the perfect fit for active families and on-the-go professionals who demand a vehicle that can keep up with their versatile lifestyles. With its impressive safety features and modern conveniences, the Terrain SLE will elevate your driving experience and make every journey more enjoyable.

2016 GMC Terrain

100,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain

2016 GMC Terrain

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKALMEK8G6166446

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2016 GMC Terrain