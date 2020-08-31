2016 GMC Terrain

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Head Room: 1,011 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,858 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall height: 1,684 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg Overall Width: 1,849 mm IntelliLink Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,707 mm Integrated satellite communications Curb weight: 1,736 kg OnStar RemoteLink Halogen projector beam headlights FWD 4dr SLE w/SLE-2

