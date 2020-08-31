The 2016 GMC Terrain is the perfect combination of excellent styling, utility and efficiency. For 2016, the Terrain's bold design has been updated and features a new hood design, redesigned front and rear fascia with chrome accents, new LED running lamps and a new 3-bar grille design that is distinctively GMC. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which are a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every GMC. This SUV has 151,088 kms. It's onyx black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE-2. Upgrading to the Terrain SLE-2 gives you automatic climate control, remote vehicle starter system, heated driver and front-passenger seats with an 8-way power driver seat adjustment, IntelliLink personal media connectivity that includes bluetooth and SiriusXM, jewel like LED running lights and an 8-speaker 250-watt premium Pioneer Premium sound system with built in subwoofer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fwd 4dr Sle W/sle-2.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA).
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 7
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,011 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,303 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,810 L
Fuel Capacity: 71 L
Overall height: 1,684 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,707 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Curb weight: 1,736 kg
OnStar RemoteLink
Halogen projector beam headlights
