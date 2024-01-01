$32,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Yukon
Denali ** 4WD, BSM, LKA, FCW **
2016 GMC Yukon
Denali ** 4WD, BSM, LKA, FCW **
Location
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-8822
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,191KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2CKJ3GR325424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,191 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * REAR CENTER ROW HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * REMOTE START * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * REMOTE START * SUNROOF * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * BOSE STEREO * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 6.2L V8, AUTO, 4WD, DENALI * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 19" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.
LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.
LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Certified Cars
2013 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye ** AWD, NAV, DVD, HTD LEATH ** 110,123 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE ** 4X4, CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS ** 165,187 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT ** AUTOSTART, BACK CAM ** 256,820 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Certified Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars
400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Certified Cars
905-688-8822
2016 GMC Yukon