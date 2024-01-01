Menu
NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * REAR CENTER ROW HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * REMOTE START * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * REMOTE START * SUNROOF * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * BOSE STEREO * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 6.2L V8, AUTO, 4WD, DENALI * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 19" ALLOY WHEELS *

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2016 GMC Yukon

165,191 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Yukon

Denali ** 4WD, BSM, LKA, FCW **

11927237

2016 GMC Yukon

Denali ** 4WD, BSM, LKA, FCW **

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,191KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ3GR325424

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,191 KM

NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * LANE KEEP ASSIST * BLINDSPOT MONITOR * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS * REAR CENTER ROW HEATED SEATS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * REMOTE START * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * REAR CLIMATE CONTROL * REMOTE START * SUNROOF * 2 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * BOSE STEREO * FACTORY TOW PACKAGE w/ TRAILERING BRAKE * 6.2L V8, AUTO, 4WD, DENALI * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * BLUETOOTH * 19" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE. WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.


REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. 
LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS


Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

2016 GMC Yukon