NAV ROOF LEATH 10W-SEAT MEM HS PARK-SENS RAIN-SENS REMOTE!
This 2016 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.
When does a car become more than just a car? For over three decades, the Accord has been Honda's answer. In its ninth generation, Honda's signature vehicle continues to evolve with drivers and all of their humanity in mind. And the relationship between an Accord and its owner continues to be something very special. The Honda Accord is a comfortable, efficient car you can count on. This sedan has 74,351 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Accord Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim brings some luxurious features to this Accord while remaining a good value. It comes with heated leather seats, a memory driver's seat, Display Audio System with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 7 speaker premium audio, wireless charging, a power sunroof, a rear view camera, and Honda Sensing Technologies like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Roof Leath 10w-seat Mem Hs Park-sens Rain-sens Remote.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Active suspension
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Rear Head Room: 940 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Curb weight: 1,558 kg
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Leg Room: 977 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Overall Width: 1,849 mm
Max cargo capacity: 439 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,907 mm
HondaLink Assist
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Front and rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
