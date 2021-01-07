2016 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Active suspension Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 65 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Front Head Room: 955 mm Rear Head Room: 940 mm Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Curb weight: 1,558 kg Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall height: 1,465 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Max cargo capacity: 439 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,980 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,907 mm HondaLink Assist Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front and rear reverse sensing system Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System NAV ROOF LEATH 10W-SEAT MEM HS PARK-SENS RAIN-SENS REMOTE

