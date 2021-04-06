2016 Honda Accord

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6849344

6849344 Stock #: D5523

D5523 VIN: 1HGCR2F35GA808298

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,051 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Leg Room: 1,079 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Fuel Capacity: 65 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,412 mm Rear Leg Room: 977 mm Max cargo capacity: 447 L Wheelbase: 2,775 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Head Room: 994 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg Overall height: 1,465 mm Overall Width: 1,849 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Curb weight: 1,497 kg Rear Head Room: 952 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,389 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,907 mm HondaLink Assist Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring 4dr I4 CVT LX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.