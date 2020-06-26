+ taxes & licensing
833-977-1235
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
Canada's best selling car since 1998, the new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan redefines the compact segment. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. This sedan has 63,450 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 174HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Touring. The Touring is the ultimate Civic trim. It comes with features like a turbocharged engine, a power moonroof, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, navigation, heated leather front and rear seats, LED headlights, and SiriusXM. This awesome Civic also includes lane departure warning, a collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8