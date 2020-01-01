AWD NAV ROOF CAM MEM P/GATE LEATH HS!
This 2016 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 63015 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Cam Mem P/gate Leath Hs.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA).
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Liftgate
- Remote power door locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 7
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Roof Rails
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: H
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Convenience
-
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Metal-look center console trim
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Clock: In-dash
- Rain sensing front wipers
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Audio system security
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver seat memory
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Bucket front seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Two 12V DC power outlets
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- In-Dash single CD player
- Braking Assist
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
- Wheel Width: 7
- Metal-look door trim
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Permanent locking hubs
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Rear door type: Power liftgate
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Simulated wood dash trim
- Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
- Express open/close glass sunroof
- Metal-look shift knob trim
- Navigation system with voice activation
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Overall Width: 1,820 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
- Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 58 L
- Rear Head Room: 980 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg
- Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
- Front Head Room: 964 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Manual child safety locks
- Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
- Overall Length: 4,557 mm
- Overall height: 1,652 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
- Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims
- HondaLink
- Curb weight: 1,652 kg
- Lane Departure Warning: Active
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 2 USB ports
- Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch
