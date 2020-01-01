AWD NAV ROOF CAM MEM P/GATE LEATH HS!



This 2016 Honda CR-V is for sale today.



In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 63015 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our CR-V's trim level is Touring. When only the best will do, the Touring trim is the ultimate CR-V with premium features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, power tailgate, memory seats, and many other safety and luxury features. The Touring includes all of the EX-L features including 7 speaker audio, leather seats, SiriusXM, power moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and LED daytime running lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Cam Mem P/gate Leath Hs.



Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Simulated wood dash trim

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Metal-look shift knob trim

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Overall Width: 1,820 mm

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm

Fuel Capacity: 58 L

Rear Head Room: 980 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,100 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm

Front Head Room: 964 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm

Forward Collision Mitigation

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L

Overall Length: 4,557 mm

Overall height: 1,652 mm

Rear Leg Room: 972 mm

Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims

HondaLink

Curb weight: 1,652 kg

Lane Departure Warning: Active

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Right exterior parking camera Honda LaneWatch

