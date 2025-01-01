$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,000KM
VIN 3CZRU6H35GM103414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Honda HR-V is for sale today.
The 2016 Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you don't have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Honda's legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This hatchback has 108,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes with a display audio system with 2 USB ports, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise control, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
