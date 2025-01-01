Menu
This 2016 Honda HR-V is for sale today.

The 2016 Honda HR-V is a compact crossover that was built with you in mind. Fuel efficiency, versatility, and striking style best describe this fun to drive SUV. With class leading cargo capacity, you will have the confidence in knowing that you dont have to pick and choose what you want to bring. Beneath its sporty exterior, the HR-V is all about comfort and sophistication with Hondas legendary safety equipment and reliability there to back you up. This hatchback has 108,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our HR-Vs trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this crossover an outstanding value. It comes with a display audio system with 2 USB ports, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise control, and more.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

VIN 3CZRU6H35GM103414

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars.

