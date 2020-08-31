2016 Honda Odyssey

Theres a lot to love about the Honda Odyssey. The sleek, sophisticated exterior styling invites more than just glances, while the luxurious interior and premium technologies may inspire lounging. The engine provides power and responsiveness in good measure, so it may come as a surprise that the Odyssey achieves one of the best fuel economy ratings in its class. Unsurprising, though, is the fact that the Odyssey carries on Hondas tradition of exceptional safety features. Inspired by home but made for the road, its the Honda Odyssey. This van has 64,987 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Odyssey's trim level is SE. The sporty SE adds styling and performance features including 17-inch alloy wheels, 8 passenger seating, a 60/40 split third-row magic seat, removable front console, and many others. The SE includes all the features of the LX including dual-zone air conditioning, a backup camera, 7 speaker stereo, Bluetooth and many others. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 8-pass Rear-ac Cam P/seats Bt 17 -al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Rear door type: Liftgate
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Center Console: Removable with covered storage
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,737 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,004 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Wheelbase: 3,000 mm
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm
Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm
Overall Length: 5,153 mm
Overall Width: 2,011 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm
Curb weight: 2,016 kg
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
8-PASS REAR-AC CAM P/SEATS BT 17 -AL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.