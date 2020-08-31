2016 Honda Odyssey

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Rear door type: Liftgate Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot 60-40 Third Row Seat 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Video Monitor Location: Front Rear heat ducts with separate controls Center Console: Removable with covered storage Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,737 mm Rear Head Room: 1,004 mm Front Leg Room: 1,040 mm Wheelbase: 3,000 mm Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Head Room: 966 mm Max cargo capacity: 4,205 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 1,077 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,730 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,637 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,546 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,680 mm Overall Length: 5,153 mm Overall Width: 2,011 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,230 mm Front Hip Room: 1,479 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,038 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,608 mm Curb weight: 2,016 kg Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port 8-PASS REAR-AC CAM P/SEATS BT 17 -AL

