Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If youre in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 196,311 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantras trim level is GLS. The GLS trim is a fine mix of premium features, packed in a refined cabin and excellent efficiency. It comes with standard options such as power sunroof, front fog lamps, 6 speaker stereo, rearview camera, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power door locks with auto-lock and much more.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
196,311KM
VIN KMHDH4AHXGU534627

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12769
  • Mileage 196,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

