2016 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,964KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4378887
  • Stock #: D3740
  • VIN: KMHDH4AEXGU582148
Exterior Colour
Fiery Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, ROOF CAM HS BT FOG-LITES ALLOYS!

This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This low mileage sedan has just 30964 kms. It's fiery red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Cam Hs Bt Fog-lites Alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Metal-look door trim
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Express open/close glass sunroof
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Grille with chrome bar
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,775 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 48 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Head Room: 943 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 420 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
  • Overall height: 1,430 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,550 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,278 kg
  • ROOF CAM HS BT FOG-LITES ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

