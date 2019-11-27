Low Mileage, ROOF CAM HS BT FOG-LITES ALLOYS!



This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.



Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This low mileage sedan has just 30964 kms. It's fiery red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Elantra's trim level is Sport Appearance. The Auto Sport Appearance gives high speed and performance and stability in one. This sporty car has come with packed features like front fog lamps, trunk rear cargo access, power rear windows and cruise control with steering wheel controls. To keep its user more secure on the road, perimeter alarm, side impact beams and outboard front lap and shoulder belt are installed in the auto sport. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Roof Cam Hs Bt Fog-lites Alloys.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Metal-look door trim

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Audio system memory card slot

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Grille with chrome bar

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Front Head Room: 1,017 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm

Overall Width: 1,775 mm

Fuel Capacity: 48 L

Gross vehicle weight: 1,760 kg

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Rear Head Room: 943 mm

Max cargo capacity: 420 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm

Overall height: 1,430 mm

Rear Leg Room: 847 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,550 mm

Curb weight: 1,278 kg

ROOF CAM HS BT FOG-LITES ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.