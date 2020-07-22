2016 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Grille with chrome bar Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall Width: 1,775 mm Fuel Capacity: 48 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Head Room: 943 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg Max cargo capacity: 420 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm Overall height: 1,430 mm Rear Leg Room: 847 mm Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Curb weight: 1,273 kg HS BT S/W-AUDIO AUTO

