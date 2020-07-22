AFFORDABLE & RELIABLE!, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, AUTOMATIC
This 2016 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Elegance, fuel efficiency and safety are the three key things that best describe the 2016 Hyundai Elantra. The comfortable interior of the Elantra features higher-end soft-touch materials while the front seats are properly shaped for leisurely or aggressive driving styles. While the exterior offer properly placed curves and swooping line that combine elegantly with sweeping headlights and taillights making the Elantra look upscale without feeling gaudy or over the top. If you're in the market for a compact car that will delight both your sense of style and practicality, be sure to check out this 2016 Hyundai Elantra. This sedan has 133,471 kms. It's desert bronze metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. The GL Elantra has improved when it comes to its style, quality and performance. Features why this sedan is at a higher level are heated front bucket seats, front and rear cupholder, manual air conditioning, full cloth headliner and premium cloth seating surfaces. This car is loaded!Get one now! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hs Bt S/w-audio Auto.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Grille with chrome bar
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,339 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,017 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall Width: 1,775 mm
Fuel Capacity: 48 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,108 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,740 kg
Max cargo capacity: 420 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,393 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Rear Leg Room: 847 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Curb weight: 1,273 kg
HS BT S/W-AUDIO AUTO
