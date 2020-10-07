2016 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Navigation System Rear View Camera Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Metal-look/piano black center console trim Overall height: 1,470 mm Rear Leg Room: 880 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Overall Width: 1,780 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 940 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,296 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 53 L Wheelbase: 2,650 mm Front Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Overall Length: 4,300 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,444 L Leather/piano black shift knob trim Manual child safety locks Silver w/chrome accents aluminum rims Curb weight: 1,317 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights NAV LEATH PANO-ROOF CAM HS P/SEAT BT PARK-SENS

