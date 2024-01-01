$21,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan 3.8 Technology
2016 Hyundai Genesis
Sedan 3.8 Technology
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,970KM
VIN KMHGN4JE1GU131583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is for sale today.
Born from Hyundai's passion to craft vehicles that exceed your expectations, the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Sedan promises a truly exceptional driving experience. Designed with an array of innovative technologies, the Genesis Sedan exudes disciplined power. Fasten your seat belt for an experience that embodies performance, technology and top notch craftsmanship in perfect balance. This sedan has 99,970 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Genesis Sedan's trim level is 3.8 Technology. As the name suggest, this model includes some added technology. Adding to the Luxury trim, drivers will receive adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist system, head-up display, proximity-activated hands-free power trunk lid (Smart Trunk), CO2 sensor control system and a7.0 LCD instrument cluster display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Hyundai Genesis