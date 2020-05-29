Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T Limited

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,509KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5136107
  • Stock #: 0560C
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8GG310067
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!



This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 101,509 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. This Santa Fe Sport Limited gives you the best of technology, performance, and comfort. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 10-speaker premium audio, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot assist, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.



To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

2013 Cadillac SRX LE...
 70,647 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 146,008 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 148,521 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory