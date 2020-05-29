+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what great crossover SUVs do best: it delivers flexible space and decent performance at a and great value. This 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 101,509 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. This Santa Fe Sport Limited gives you the best of technology, performance, and comfort. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity 10-speaker premium audio, rear parking sensors with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot assist, a power sunroof, a power tailgate, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
