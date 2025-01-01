Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

174,556 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12503770

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 1746718345
  2. 1746718337
  3. 1746718343
  4. 1746718332
  5. 1746718345
  6. 1746718345
  7. 1746718346
  8. 1746718342
  9. 1746718337
  10. 1746718344
  11. 1746718342
  12. 1746718343
  13. 1746718340
  14. 1746718346
  15. 1746718335
  16. 1746718340
  17. 1746718344
  18. 1746718341
  19. 1746718346
  20. 1746718342
  21. 1746718377
  22. 1746718376
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB8GG350559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 350559
  • Mileage 174,556 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 174,556 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot EX-L, Rear Entertainment, Leather, Sunroof, 8 Pass for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L, Rear Entertainment, Leather, Sunroof, 8 Pass 150,619 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio EX, Hatchback, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Kia Rio EX, Hatchback, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats 133,385 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport