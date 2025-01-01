Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * BLUETOOTH * 2.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, SPORT, LUXURY * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17 ALLOY WHEELS *</div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.<br> WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS. VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS<br></div>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

128,893 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury ** AWD, BSM, BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle
12739395

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury ** AWD, BSM, BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1752155606
  2. 1752155606
  3. 1752155606
  4. 1752155600
  5. 1752155606
  6. 1752155606
  7. 1752155604
  8. 1752155603
  9. 1752155656
  10. 1752155658
  11. 1752155657
  12. 1752155658
  13. 1752155657
  14. 1752155657
  15. 1752155657
  16. 1752155658
  17. 1752155712
  18. 1752155711
  19. 1752155712
  20. 1752155704
  21. 1752155706
  22. 1752155710
  23. 1752155709
  24. 1752155709
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,893KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB3GG321650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,893 KM

Vehicle Description

BLINDSPOT MONITOR * REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * BLUETOOTH * 2.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, SPORT, LUXURY * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 17" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.

WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.

LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury ** AWD, BSM, BACK CAM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury ** AWD, BSM, BACK CAM ** 128,893 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ** STOW N GO, BLUETOOTH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT ** STOW N GO, BLUETOOTH ** 210,126 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn ** 4X4, HTD SEATS, TOW PKG ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 RAM 1500 Big Horn ** 4X4, HTD SEATS, TOW PKG ** 225,393 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport