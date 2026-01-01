$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Luxury
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3076
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Marlin Motors Limited
OMVIC & UCDA Registered
135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD
Room for the whole family! Incredibly clean, low mileage, loaded with options & all wheel drive!
*CLEAN CARFAX*
-Leather Seats
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Heated Seats
-Heated Rear Seats
-Rear Park Assist
-Lane Departure/Cross Traffic Alert
-Panoramic Sunroof
-OEM All Weather Mats
Just serviced! Including brand new all weather tires, new brakes all around, stabilizer links, ball joints, air filters, four wheel alignment, fresh oil change, & complete detail.
$13,499 + HST/Licensing
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com
*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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289-407-3002