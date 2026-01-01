Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Room for the whole family! Incredibly clean, low mileage, loaded with options & all wheel drive!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*CLEAN CARFAX*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Leather Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Push Button Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Remote Start</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Steering Wheel</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Rear Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Rear Park Assist</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Lane Departure/Cross Traffic Alert</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Panoramic Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-OEM All Weather Mats</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including brand new all weather tires, new brakes all around, stabilizer links, ball joints, air filters, four wheel alignment, fresh oil change, & complete detail.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$13,499 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available! </p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p> </p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

103,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
14075520

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Luxury

Location

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

  1. 1778432837009
  2. 1778432837459
  3. 1778432837894
  4. 1778432838310
  5. 1778432838758
  6. 1778432839175
  7. 1778432839633
  8. 1778432840066
  9. 1778432840534
  10. 1778432840964
  11. 1778432841506
  12. 1778432841960
  13. 1778432842468
  14. 1778432842903
  15. 1778432843337
  16. 1778432843774
  17. 1778432844222
  18. 1778432844630
  19. 1778432845035
  20. 1778432845462
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
103,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6GG321982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3076
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Marlin Motors Limited

OMVIC & UCDA Registered

135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON

 

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD

 

Room for the whole family! Incredibly clean, low mileage, loaded with options & all wheel drive!

 

*CLEAN CARFAX*

 

-Leather Seats

-Push Button Start

-Remote Start

-Heated Steering Wheel

-Heated Seats

-Heated Rear Seats

-Rear Park Assist

-Lane Departure/Cross Traffic Alert

-Panoramic Sunroof

-OEM All Weather Mats



Just serviced! Including brand new all weather tires, new brakes all around, stabilizer links, ball joints, air filters, four wheel alignment, fresh oil change, & complete detail.

 

$13,499 + HST/Licensing

Price Includes Safety & Carfax 

 

Financing & Warranties Available! 

Fill out an application on our website below

Visit our website - marlinmotorsltd.com 

 

*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣-4️⃣0️⃣7️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Marlin Motors Limited

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 60,900 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 182,750 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac ATS for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Cadillac ATS 153,650 KM SOLD

Email Marlin Motors Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-407-XXXX

(click to show)

289-407-3002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport