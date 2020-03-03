2016 Hyundai Tucson

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 995 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 66 L

Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,005 mm

Overall Width: 1,850 mm

Curb weight: 1,560 kg

Overall height: 1,650 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm

Overall Length: 4,475 mm

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm

Rear Leg Room: 970 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L

Rear Collision Warning

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

AWD CAM BS 4X-HS BT ALLOYS

