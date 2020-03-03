Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$17,798

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,005KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4725210
  • Stock #: D4043
  • VIN: KM8J33A47GU197049
Exterior Colour
Caribbean Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD CAM BS 4X-HS BT ALLOYS!

This 2016 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and tech. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 51,005 kms. It's caribbean blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Bs 4x-hs Bt Alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 995 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 66 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,080 kg
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,850 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,560 kg
  • Overall height: 1,650 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,384 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,475 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,129 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,413 mm
  • Leather/piano black shift knob trim
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,752 L
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • AWD CAM BS 4X-HS BT ALLOYS

