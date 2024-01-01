2016 Hyundai Veloster

Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and safety with this exceptional vehicle packed with advanced features. Heres why youll love driving it:<br><br>Performance & Safety: Enjoy the confident handling with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Control. The front-wheel independent suspension and anti-roll bars ensure a smooth and stable ride. Safety is paramount with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, and Occupant Sensing Airbag.<br><br>Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with Air Conditioning, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. The Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, and Leather Steering Wheel add a touch of luxury. The Power Moonroof, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors enhance convenience.<br><br>Entertainment & Connectivity: The premium Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Audio System with 8 Speakers and SiriusXM ensures you have the best audio experience. Stay connected and entertained with the Navigation System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.<br><br>Exterior Features: The stylish design includes Alloy Wheels, a body-coloured bumper, a rear spoiler, and turn signal indicator mirrors. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, and Heated Door Mirrors improve visibility and safety.<br><br>Advanced Technology: Equipped with an Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering. The Trip Computer, Outside Temperature Display, and Illuminated Entry provide essential information and convenience.<br><br>Security & Access: Keyless entry, a Security System, Panic Alarm, and Speed Control ensure safety and peace of mind.<br>This vehicle is designed to provide a superior driving experience with its advanced features and luxurious touches. Take it for a spin and feel the difference!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p> <p>INSGMT</p>

2016 Hyundai Veloster

115,667 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 11500118
  2. 11500118
  3. 11500118
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,667KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4GU293367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 115,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and safety with this exceptional vehicle packed with advanced features. Here's why you'll love driving it:

Performance & Safety: Enjoy the confident handling with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Control. The front-wheel independent suspension and anti-roll bars ensure a smooth and stable ride. Safety is paramount with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, and Occupant Sensing Airbag.

Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with Air Conditioning, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. The Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, and Leather Steering Wheel add a touch of luxury. The Power Moonroof, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors enhance convenience.

Entertainment & Connectivity: The premium Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Audio System with 8 Speakers and SiriusXM ensures you have the best audio experience. Stay connected and entertained with the Navigation System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

Exterior Features: The stylish design includes Alloy Wheels, a body-coloured bumper, a rear spoiler, and turn signal indicator mirrors. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, and Heated Door Mirrors improve visibility and safety.

Advanced Technology: Equipped with an Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering. The Trip Computer, Outside Temperature Display, and Illuminated Entry provide essential information and convenience.

Security & Access: Keyless entry, a Security System, Panic Alarm, and Speed Control ensure safety and peace of mind.
This vehicle is designed to provide a superior driving experience with its advanced features and luxurious touches. Take it for a spin and feel the difference!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford Explorer MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Ford Explorer MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | XLT SPORT APPEARANCE 60,367 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium CONVERTIBLE | GT PERFORMANCE PKG for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium CONVERTIBLE | GT PERFORMANCE PKG 27,162 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE HYBRID for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE HYBRID 154,795 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Veloster