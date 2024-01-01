$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo NAV | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 115,667 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance & Safety: Enjoy the confident handling with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Control. The front-wheel independent suspension and anti-roll bars ensure a smooth and stable ride. Safety is paramount with Dual Front and Side Impact Airbags, Knee Airbag, Overhead Airbag, and Occupant Sensing Airbag.
Comfort & Convenience: Stay comfortable with Air Conditioning, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, and a Heated Steering Wheel. The Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, and Leather Steering Wheel add a touch of luxury. The Power Moonroof, Power Windows, and Power Door Mirrors enhance convenience.
Entertainment & Connectivity: The premium Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Audio System with 8 Speakers and SiriusXM ensures you have the best audio experience. Stay connected and entertained with the Navigation System and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.
Exterior Features: The stylish design includes Alloy Wheels, a body-coloured bumper, a rear spoiler, and turn signal indicator mirrors. The Fully Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, and Heated Door Mirrors improve visibility and safety.
Advanced Technology: Equipped with an Exterior Parking Camera Rear and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering. The Trip Computer, Outside Temperature Display, and Illuminated Entry provide essential information and convenience.
Security & Access: Keyless entry, a Security System, Panic Alarm, and Speed Control ensure safety and peace of mind.
This vehicle is designed to provide a superior driving experience with its advanced features and luxurious touches. Take it for a spin and feel the difference!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
+ taxes & licensing
905-684-8791