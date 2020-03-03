2016 Hyundai Veloster

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

3 Door

Wheel Width: 7

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Grille with chrome bar

Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km

Front Leg Room: 1,114 mm

Wheelbase: 2,650 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,371 mm

Urethane steering wheel trim

Rear Hip Room: 1,337 mm

Front Head Room: 990 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km

Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm

Overall height: 1,399 mm

Overall Width: 1,790 mm

Rear Leg Room: 805 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,700 kg

Overall Length: 4,220 mm

Rear Head Room: 896 mm

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,215 kg

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

