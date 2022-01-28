$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Infiniti QX80
Limited 7 Passenger
Location
178,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8168557
- Stock #: 50-409
- VIN: JN8AZ2NE2G9123173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 178,409 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
Adaptive Cruise Control
4x4
7 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3