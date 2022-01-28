Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Infiniti QX80

178,409 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2016 Infiniti QX80

2016 Infiniti QX80

Limited 7 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Infiniti QX80

Limited 7 Passenger

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 8168557
  2. 8168557
  3. 8168557
  4. 8168557
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168557
  • Stock #: 50-409
  • VIN: JN8AZ2NE2G9123173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,409 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
Adaptive Cruise Control
4x4
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

2017 Ford Explorer S...
 151,876 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX80 L...
 178,409 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CL...
 270,603 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory