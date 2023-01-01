Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

105,282 KM

Details Features

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

4WD Leather Sunroof Heated Front Seats & Mirrors

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

105,282KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173168
  • Stock #: 16310
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB5GD741046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16310
  • Mileage 105,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

