2016 Jeep Compass
4WD Leather Sunroof Heated Front Seats & Mirrors
105,282KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173168
- Stock #: 16310
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB5GD741046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3