Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Features:  Heated seats driver, passenger, Satellite radio Sirius, Navigation system, Adjustable steering wheel, Leather seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, ABS System, Cruise control, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Power drivers Seat, Remote start, back up cam, Handsfree, AWD, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!</p><p>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***</p><p> </p><p>Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=http://www.freepik.com>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></p>

2016 Jeep Patriot

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,000KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB7GD579997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features:  Heated seats driver, passenger, Satellite radio Sirius, Navigation system, Adjustable steering wheel, Leather seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, ABS System, Cruise control, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Power drivers Seat, Remote start, back up cam, Handsfree, AWD, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

 

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in St Catharines, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 186,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot north for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot north 156,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson 103,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot