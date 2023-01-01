2016 Jeep Renegade

$17,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 9 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9717607

9717607 Stock #: 15973

15973 VIN: ZACCJBCT7GPC72674

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,950 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.