Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

  1. 1693688685
  2. 1693688692
  3. 1693688698
  4. 1693688704
  5. 1693688711
  6. 1693688716
  7. 1693688722
  8. 1693688727
  9. 1693688732
  10. 1693688738
  11. 1693688743
  12. 1693688748
  13. 1693688752
  14. 1693688756
  15. 1693688762
  16. 1693688768
  17. 1693688772
  18. 1693688778
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10378371
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8GL296828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Features: Remote start, Heated seats, Alloy rims, Handsfree, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

2014 Ford Focus
125,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
150,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 133,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory