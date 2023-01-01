$14,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
EX NAV CAM ROOF LEATH COLD-SEATS 17-AL
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
151,708KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202913
- Stock #: D8606
- VIN: KNAFZ4A8XG5587345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,708 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Kia Forte is for sale today.
The 2016 Kia Forte is a great choice if you're looking for a comfortable, feature-filled sporty vehicle. The soft to touch dash is an example of the overall quality of materials you'll find inside this sporty compact car. The Forte has an upscale exterior design thanks for it sleek front grille, smooth profile character lines down the side and a clever use of LED headlight accents. This sedan has 151,708 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Forte EX and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
