2016 Kia Forte

67,194 KM

Details Description Features

$12,618

+ tax & licensing
$12,618

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of St. Catharines

866-369-4811

2016 Kia Forte

2016 Kia Forte

EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEAT | BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Kia Forte

EX | SUNROOF | HTD SEAT | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Kia of St. Catharines

406 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L9

866-369-4811

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,618

+ taxes & licensing

67,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5522502
  • Stock #: 4971A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A88G5601992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Forte EX with Sunroof - Make Your Daily Commute Memorable with Powerful 2.0L GDI Engine Powered Sedan with Incredible Interior Space and Fantastic Features Available.

 

HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle  -  Good Condition - Average Mileage - Certified Pre-Owned - Locally Traded 

 

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms

 

Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.  

 

SAFETY FEATURES : Backup Camera – Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

 

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Infotainment System - Bluetooth - Backup camera - Heated Seat - Machine alloy rims - Power Sunroof

 

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L GDI Transmission – Air Condition – Keyless Entry – Traction Control – Power Window – Power Lock – Automatic Headlight – Cruise Control – FM/AM/XM – USB/12V – Steering Mounted Media Control – Bluetooth Integration – Heated Front Seat - Leather-wrapped Steering - UVO INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - Power Sunroof - 

 

DEALERSHIP Kia of St. Catharines believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices.  Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers.  All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification.  Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura.  Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream.  Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.

 

FINANCIAL - Kia of St. Catharines offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions.  Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place.  There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle.  If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible.  Better yet, drop by and see us in person. 

 

*Vehicles older than 7 years may require special financing from the customer end or contact us for more information*

 

Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Wainfleet, Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas.  Also Now serving GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

