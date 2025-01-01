Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AFTERMARKET APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * REVERSR CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 1.8L 4 CYL., AUTO, LX * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 16 ALLOY WHEELS * THIS VEHICLE WAS IN A COLLISION AND WRITTEN OFF AS A TOTAL LOSS BY THE PREVIOUS INSURER.  CLEAN TITLE, NOT BRANDED *</div><div><br></div><div>INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.<br> WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND. NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS. VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS. LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINES, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND. OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS<br></div>

2016 Kia Forte5

145,370 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+ ** CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **

Watch This Vehicle
12626466

2016 Kia Forte5

LX+ ** CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, BACK CAM **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1749591029
  2. 1749591029
  3. 1749591030
  4. 1749591028
  5. 1749591029
  6. 1749591027
  7. 1749591030
  8. 1749591030
  9. 1749591057
  10. 1749591057
  11. 1749591056
  12. 1749591056
  13. 1749591054
  14. 1749591057
  15. 1749591057
  16. 1749591057
  17. 1749591114
  18. 1749591114
  19. 1749591114
  20. 1749591114
  21. 1749591113
  22. 1749591114
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,370KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFK5A88G5448776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,370 KM

Vehicle Description

AFTERMARKET APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * REVERSR CAMERA * HEATED SEATS * BLUETOOTH * CRUISE CONTROL * 1.8L 4 CYL., AUTO, LX * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS & KEYLESS ENTRY * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 16" ALLOY WHEELS * THIS VEHICLE WAS IN A COLLISION AND WRITTEN OFF AS A TOTAL LOSS BY THE PREVIOUS INSURER.  CLEAN TITLE, NOT BRANDED *
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.

WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY, WE PROVIDE FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. NOT ALL VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR FINANCING. CONTACT DEALER FOR DETAILS.
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.CERTIFIED-CARS.COM TO EXPLORE OUR INVENTORY OF USED CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVS.

LOCATED IN THE NIAGARA REGION, WE ARE PROUD TO SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON, AND BEYOND.
OUR LOT FEATURES A VARIETY OF MAKES AND MODELS INCLUDING CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN, AND HYUNDAI. WITH AN EXTENSIVE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES, WE ARE CONFIDENT YOU WILL FIND THE PERFECT VEHICLE FOR YOUR NEEDS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Certified Cars

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS ** BSM, HTD SEATS, SNRF ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS ** BSM, HTD SEATS, SNRF ** 25,681 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited ** AWD, BSM, NAV, HTD/COOL LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited ** AWD, BSM, NAV, HTD/COOL LEATH ** 142,155 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SL ** AWD, NAV, BSM ** for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Nissan Murano SL ** AWD, NAV, BSM ** 187,049 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Certified Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Certified Cars

905-688-8822

2016 Kia Forte5