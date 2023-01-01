Menu
2016 Kia Sedona

229,282 KM

Details Description

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

SX

2016 Kia Sedona

SX

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

229,282KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517943
  • Stock #: D8931
  • VIN: KNDMC5C11G6230261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry

This 2016 Kia Sedona is for sale today.

The 2016 Kia Sedona offers a smooth ride, stylish good looks that make it appear more like an SUV than a traditional minivan. Key elements are a hoodline with less slope, side panels with minimal creases, and a beltline rising from the windshield pillar to the rear of the van. The new front fascia features Kia's signature tiger nose grille and LED accents for the headlights, while the rear sports a roof spoiler and LED taillights. This van has 229,282 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sedona's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds some nice features to this Sedona. It comes with a UVO infotainment system with an aux jack, a USB port, and SiriusXM, six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free cell phone connectivity, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power tailgate, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated first and second row seats, blind spot detection, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

