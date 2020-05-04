Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

EX

2016 Kia Sorento

EX

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,807KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944516
  • Stock #: D4145
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA51GG092832
Exterior Colour
Sparkling Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater!

This 2016 Kia Sorento is for sale today.

The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 159,807 kms. It's sparkling silver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine.

Our Sorento's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, an aux jack and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, rear collision alert, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd 4dr 3.3l Ex 7-seater.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Simulated wood center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
  • Split rear bench
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • 50-50 Third Row Seat
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Driver reverse tilt mirror
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Overall Width: 1,890 mm
  • Tires: Width: 235 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 998 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Curb weight: 1,860 kg
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,550 kg
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 71 L
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm
  • UVO
  • Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
  • UVO2
  • Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,066 L
  • Overall Length: 4,760 mm
  • Overall height: 1,690 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,780 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,342 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,053 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Rear reverse sensing system
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

