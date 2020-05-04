2016 Kia Sorento

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Simulated wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Driver reverse tilt mirror

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Overall Width: 1,890 mm

Tires: Width: 235 mm

Rear Head Room: 998 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Front Leg Room: 1,120 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.4 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Curb weight: 1,860 kg

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Gross vehicle weight: 2,550 kg

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km

Fuel Capacity: 71 L

Stability control with anti-roll control

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 921 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,472 mm

UVO

Front Head Room: 1,004 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm

UVO2

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Max cargo capacity: 2,066 L

Overall Length: 4,760 mm

Overall height: 1,690 mm

Wheelbase: 2,780 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,439 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,433 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 805 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,342 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,053 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Collision Warning

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Rear reverse sensing system

AWD 4dr 3.3L EX 7-Seater

