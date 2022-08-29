Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

129,004 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seats Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seats Bluetooth

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

  1. 9032425
  2. 9032425
  3. 9032425
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,004KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9032425
  • Stock #: 15908
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA3XGG093026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15908
  • Mileage 129,004 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars

2015 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 109,104 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 173,431 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 9,536 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-6244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory