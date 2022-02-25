$39,998+ tax & licensing
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover LR4
Base
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
121,787KM
Used
- Stock #: D6742
- VIN: SALAK2V6XGA814631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,787 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Land Rover LR4 is for sale today.
This Land Rover LR4 goes further. Its capability is born from the first Land Rover and is renowned across the city, across country, and across the globe. Its contemporary design is purposeful, its drive connected and assured. Add excellent versatility and the picture is complete. This coupe has 121,787 kms. It's santorini black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our LR4's trim level is Base. Enjoy life to the fullest in the 2017 Land Rover LR4 with power heated front seats, which offer 10-way power adjustment for the driver. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel enhances the comfort level while dual-zone automatic climate control allows personalized settings. Additional features include cruise control, power windows and doors, genuine wood trim, a Meridian audio system with 10 speakers Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd 4dr.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Windshield
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Metal-look grille
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate
Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate
Headlight cleaners with washer
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Intercooled Supercharger
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,027 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
Overall height: 1,882 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,503 mm
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian
Overall Length: 4,829 mm
Wheelbase: 2,885 mm
Fuel Capacity: 86 L
Curb weight: 2,565 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 3,240 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,078 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,076 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,476 L
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
4WD 4dr
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
