2016 Land Rover LR4

$39,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 7 8 7 K M Used

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328660

8328660 Stock #: D6742

D6742 VIN: SALAK2V6XGA814631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6742

Mileage 121,787 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights Heated Windshield Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Metal-look grille Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Power Activated Liftgate/tailgate Rear door type: Liftgate/tailgate Headlight cleaners with washer Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control Total Number of Speakers: 11 Intercooled Supercharger Silver aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 955 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.1 L/100 km Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Shoulder Room: 1,499 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 16.2 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,027 mm Overall Width: 1,915 mm Overall height: 1,882 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,503 mm Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: Meridian Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Meridian Overall Length: 4,829 mm Wheelbase: 2,885 mm Fuel Capacity: 86 L Curb weight: 2,565 kg Gross vehicle weight: 3,240 kg Front Leg Room: 1,078 mm Rear Head Room: 1,076 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,476 L Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system 4WD 4dr

