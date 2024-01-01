Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus ES 300

100,135 KM

Details Features

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lexus ES 300

h Other 4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus ES 300

h Other 4dr Sdn

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

  1. 11905013
  2. 11905013
  3. 11905013
  4. 11905013
  5. 11905013
  6. 11905013
  7. 11905013
  8. 11905013
  9. 11905013
  10. 11905013
  11. 11905013
  12. 11905013
Contact Seller

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,135KM
VIN JTHBW1GG3G2131081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD SL for sale in St Catharines, ON
2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD SL 52,719 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Preferred Auto w/Sun &amp; Safety Package for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Preferred Auto w/Sun &amp; Safety Package 140,989 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Preferred AWD w/Trend Package for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 138,404 KM $17,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus ES 300