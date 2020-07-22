The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. This SUV has 65,236 kms. It's dynamic blue mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in the Mazda CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed upholstery and a Bose audio system with seven speakers. Find your destination with no delay thanks to the navigation system. Other standard features include a head-up display, chrome exterior cladding and grille, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, sunroof, unique alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, illuminated entry, advanced keyless entry, and heated front seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Nav Roof Leath Cam Hs.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Express open glass sunroof
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Leatherette dash trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Curb weight: 1,339 kg
Overall height: 1,547 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,484 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM HS
