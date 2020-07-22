2016 Mazda CX-3

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback One 12V DC power outlet Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Express open glass sunroof Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 45 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Leatherette dash trim Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 888 mm Front Head Room: 954 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Overall Length: 4,274 mm Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm Overall Width: 1,767 mm Curb weight: 1,339 kg Overall height: 1,547 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,484 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights AWD NAV ROOF LEATH CAM HS

