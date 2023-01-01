$28,498+ tax & licensing
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
72,050KM
Used
- Stock #: D8612
- VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU101346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,050 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today.
Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This low mileage sedan has just 72,050 kms. It's iridium silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our C-Class's trim level is C 300 4MATIC. A historic model that just keeps getting better, and arguably one of the most recognizable cars in the world, this Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC is a feast for the eyes and senses with such a long list of options. Standard features include a driver selectable mode automatic transmission, elegant aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a 6 speaker stereo with integrated touch-pad, twin USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated bucket front seats with Artico leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, piano black interior surfaces, remote keyless entry with 4 door illuminated entry, rear center armrest with storage compartment, cruise control, remote released tailgate, forward collision prevention assist, blind spot detection, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
