Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

72,050 KM

Details Description

$28,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202910
  • Stock #: D8612
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU101346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is for sale today.

Attention to detail on both the design and build of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ensures elegant style and a refined ride. A sophisticated interior provides everything you could want and more while multiple powertrain options promises an exciting ride as well.This low mileage sedan has just 72,050 kms. It's iridium silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our C-Class's trim level is C 300 4MATIC. A historic model that just keeps getting better, and arguably one of the most recognizable cars in the world, this Mercedes Benz C 300 4MATIC is a feast for the eyes and senses with such a long list of options. Standard features include a driver selectable mode automatic transmission, elegant aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a 6 speaker stereo with integrated touch-pad, twin USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated bucket front seats with Artico leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, piano black interior surfaces, remote keyless entry with 4 door illuminated entry, rear center armrest with storage compartment, cruise control, remote released tailgate, forward collision prevention assist, blind spot detection, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 65,259 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX N...
 151,708 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 72,050 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory