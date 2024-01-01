Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b> The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class coupe like styling and relative affordability will appeal to buyers looking to move up to a luxury brand, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This low mileage sedan has just 57,605 kms. Its red horizon tin in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$215.20</b> with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

57,605 KM

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,605KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB1GN356013

  • Exterior Colour RED HORIZON TIN
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5995C
  • Mileage 57,605 KM

Low Mileage!



The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class' coupe like styling and relative affordability will appeal to buyers looking to move up to a luxury brand, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This low mileage sedan has just 57,605 kms. It's red horizon tin in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.20 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class