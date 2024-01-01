$21,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,605KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDSJ4GB1GN356013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED HORIZON TIN
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5995C
- Mileage 57,605 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class' coupe like styling and relative affordability will appeal to buyers looking to move up to a luxury brand, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This low mileage sedan has just 57,605 kms. It's red horizon tin in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.20 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class' coupe like styling and relative affordability will appeal to buyers looking to move up to a luxury brand, says Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Quiet elegance defines the 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. This model offers ample space for families while providing a coupe-like style that is sure to get noticed. Luxury features allow you to be relaxed and entertained for the ride. This low mileage sedan has just 57,605 kms. It's red horizon tin in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.20 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Cheyenne Edition 134,079 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 88,000 KM $22,988 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson Limited 222,210 KM $7,988 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Brian Cullen Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class