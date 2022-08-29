Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

117,775 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

4MATIC

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,775KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9308623
  • Stock #: D7666
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB4GA704271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,775 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE is for sale today.

A worthy successor of the legendary Mercedes Benz M Class, this GLE is built to be more robust, cleaner and overall more effective as an SUV. Heavily updated with the latest of technology, cleaner and softer styling to suit the brand line up and with a great new interior, this GLE is a much more capable SUV with a large dose of luxury.This SUV has 117,775 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 12,670 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 35,036 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer P...
 94,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory