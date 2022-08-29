$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
4MATIC
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
117,775KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9308623
- Stock #: D7666
- VIN: 4JGDA2EB4GA704271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,775 KM
Vehicle Description
A worthy successor of the legendary Mercedes Benz M Class, this GLE is built to be more robust, cleaner and overall more effective as an SUV. Heavily updated with the latest of technology, cleaner and softer styling to suit the brand line up and with a great new interior, this GLE is a much more capable SUV with a large dose of luxury.This SUV has 117,775 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
