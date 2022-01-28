2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 2 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,222 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Driver knee airbags Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 935 mm Max cargo capacity: 348 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Wheelbase: 2,635 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm Overall Length: 4,625 mm Overall height: 1,480 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm Fuel Capacity: 59 L Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm Rear Leg Room: 915 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,800 kg Manual child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights 4dr Sdn Man DE FWD

