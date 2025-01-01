$15,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD 4dr SV
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,816 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD in a vibrant red finish offers the confidence of an all-wheel-drive system combined with responsive handling that makes it a joy to drive.
With a bold exterior, this SUV impresses with its aerodynamic silhouette and striking red color. Step inside to find a thoughtfully designed interior, featuring heated mirrors and heated front seats that provide comfort on cooler Canadian days. The spacious cabin is designed for practicality and convenience, letting drivers and passengers enjoy integrated smart device compatibility, whether on a short commute or a long road trip.
Stay connected and safe on the go with advanced technology, including a convenient backup camera and smart device integration. The Nissan Rogue also features ample safety technology with brake assist and keyless entry for enhanced security and peace of mind.
Ideal for families or individuals needing a reliable and stylish vehicle to navigate Canadian roads, the 2016 Nissan Rogue encompasses both daily functionality and delightful driving experiences. Contact us today to learn more about this versatile SUV or to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235