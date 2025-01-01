Menu
The 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD in a vibrant red finish offers the confidence of an all-wheel-drive system combined with responsive handling that makes it a joy to drive. With a bold exterior, this SUV impresses with its aerodynamic silhouette and striking red color. Step inside to find a thoughtfully designed interior, featuring heated mirrors and heated front seats that provide comfort on cooler Canadian days. The spacious cabin is designed for practicality and convenience, letting drivers and passengers enjoy integrated smart device compatibility, whether on a short commute or a long road trip. Stay connected and safe on the go with advanced technology, including a convenient backup camera and smart device integration. The Nissan Rogue also features ample safety technology with brake assist and keyless entry for enhanced security and peace of mind. Ideal for families or individuals needing a reliable and stylish vehicle to navigate Canadian roads, the 2016 Nissan Rogue encompasses both daily functionality and delightful driving experiences. Contact us today to learn more about this versatile SUV or to schedule a test drive!

2016 Nissan Rogue

59,816 KM

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD 4dr SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD 4dr SV

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,816KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC815728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

2016 Nissan Rogue