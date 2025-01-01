$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
123,839KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC834548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,839 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 123,839 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
