2016 Nissan Sentra

S

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$12,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4605156
  • Stock #: D3938
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1GL675956
Exterior Colour
Super Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
PWR-GROUP BT AUTO!

This 2016 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.

This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 61,000 kms. It's super black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S is an excellent value. It comes with some nice features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power, heated mirrors, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, six standard airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pwr-group Bt Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Convenience
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 50 L
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 932 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 428 L
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,760 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm
  • Overall height: 1,495 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm
  • 1 USB port
  • PWR-GROUP BT AUTO

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

