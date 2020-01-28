PWR-GROUP BT AUTO!



This 2016 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.



This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 61,000 kms. It's super black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Sentra's trim level is S. This Sentra S is an excellent value. It comes with some nice features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power, heated mirrors, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, six standard airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pwr-group Bt Auto.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Front Independent Suspension

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power remote trunk release

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Audio system memory card slot

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Fuel Capacity: 50 L

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Rear Head Room: 932 mm

Rear Leg Room: 950 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm

Max cargo capacity: 428 L

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm

Overall Width: 1,760 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm

Overall height: 1,495 mm

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm

1 USB port

PWR-GROUP BT AUTO

